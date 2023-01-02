International
Transit of Vessels Through Dardanelles Suspended Over Heavy Fog
Transit of Vessels Through Dardanelles Suspended Over Heavy Fog
The transit of vessels through the Dardanelles has been suspended due to heavy fog, the Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Service said on Monday.
2023-01-02T07:06+0000
The strait is planned to be opened to traffic when the fog lifts. At the same time, ferry traffic is continuing uninterruptedly.Heavy fog has also forced 22 planes to change their landing airport in Istanbul as Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in the eastern part of the city has temporarily stopped receiving flights and flights were transferred to the city's new airport, according to the media.Departures from Sabiha Gokcen Airport were resumed after a one-hour suspension.Previously, transit of vessels through Dardanelles was suspended in November 2021 due to fog.
07:06 GMT 02.01.2023
ANKARA (Sputnik) The transit of vessels through the Dardanelles has been suspended due to heavy fog, the Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Service said on Monday.
"The vessel traffic service of the Strait of Canakkale has informed ship captains via radio that they need to approach [the strait] from the north and the south and said that the transit of ships through the strait has been suspended in both directions starting 5:30 a.m. [02:30 GMT]," the statement read.
The strait is planned to be opened to traffic when the fog lifts.
At the same time, ferry traffic is continuing uninterruptedly.
Heavy fog has also forced 22 planes to change their landing airport in Istanbul as Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in the eastern part of the city has temporarily stopped receiving flights and flights were transferred to the city's new airport, according to the media.
Departures from Sabiha Gokcen Airport were resumed after a one-hour suspension.
Previously, transit of vessels through Dardanelles was suspended in November 2021 due to fog.
