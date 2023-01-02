https://sputniknews.com/20230102/transit-of-vessels-through-dardanelles-suspended-over-heavy-fog-1105985943.html

Transit of Vessels Through Dardanelles Suspended Over Heavy Fog

Transit of Vessels Through Dardanelles Suspended Over Heavy Fog

The transit of vessels through the Dardanelles has been suspended due to heavy fog, the Turkish Straits Vessel Traffic Service said on Monday.

2023-01-02T07:06+0000

2023-01-02T07:06+0000

2023-01-02T07:06+0000

world

turkey

vessels

fog

dardanelles

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/12/1093137624_0:122:2000:1247_1920x0_80_0_0_30b174e84b2455b4a7c256b1f62502dd.jpg

The strait is planned to be opened to traffic when the fog lifts. At the same time, ferry traffic is continuing uninterruptedly.Heavy fog has also forced 22 planes to change their landing airport in Istanbul as Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in the eastern part of the city has temporarily stopped receiving flights and flights were transferred to the city's new airport, according to the media.Departures from Sabiha Gokcen Airport were resumed after a one-hour suspension.Previously, transit of vessels through Dardanelles was suspended in November 2021 due to fog.

turkey

dardanelles

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

heavy fog, dardanelles, vessel, turkey, heavy fog over dardanelles, transit of vessels suspended