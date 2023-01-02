https://sputniknews.com/20230102/just-in---israeli-strikes-cause-damascus-airport-to-suspend-service-2-killed-1105983387.html
Israeli Strikes Cause Damascus Airport to Suspend Service, At Least 2 Killed
Israeli Strikes Cause Damascus Airport to Suspend Service, At Least 2 Killed
Two soldiers were killed following a military strike on Monday which targeted the Damascus International airport in Syria. 02.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-02T01:26+0000
2023-01-02T01:26+0000
2023-01-02T01:58+0000
damascus
damascus international airport
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096226807_0:32:1008:599_1920x0_80_0_0_8c24d37e9744e97901bd68f7736cf3eb.png
On Monday a raid carried out by Israel's military on the Damascus International Airport killed two soldiers and wounded two others while leaving material damage in a nearby area. The airport is now out of service, according to the Syrian army.The air raid took place at 2 AM local time, the military added. It is the second attack on the airport in just seven months, the first occurred on June 10 causing the airport to shut down for two weeks while it was repaired. A Twitter user posted a video of the alleged attack to social media.The Israeli strikes also hit an arms depot, south of Damascus according to an American newspaper, who adds that four people were killed during the strike.
damascus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096226807_84:0:924:630_1920x0_80_0_0_bd3892bfbab19ac84fb9a42f37eb3cd1.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
damascus, damascus international airport
damascus, damascus international airport
Israeli Strikes Cause Damascus Airport to Suspend Service, At Least 2 Killed
01:26 GMT 02.01.2023 (Updated: 01:58 GMT 02.01.2023)
Two soldiers were killed following a military strike on Monday which targeted the Damascus International airport in Syria.
On Monday a raid carried out by Israel's military on the Damascus International Airport killed two soldiers and wounded two others while leaving material damage in a nearby area. The airport is now out of service, according to the Syrian army.
The air raid took place at 2 AM local time, the military added. It is the second attack on the airport in just seven months, the first occurred on June 10 causing the airport to shut down for two weeks while it was repaired.
A Twitter user posted a video of the alleged attack to social media.
The Israeli
strikes also hit an arms depot, south of Damascus according to an American newspaper, who adds that four people were killed during the strike.