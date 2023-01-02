https://sputniknews.com/20230102/just-in---israeli-strikes-cause-damascus-airport-to-suspend-service-2-killed-1105983387.html

Israeli Strikes Cause Damascus Airport to Suspend Service, At Least 2 Killed

Two soldiers were killed following a military strike on Monday which targeted the Damascus International airport in Syria. 02.01.2023, Sputnik International

On Monday a raid carried out by Israel's military on the Damascus International Airport killed two soldiers and wounded two others while leaving material damage in a nearby area. The airport is now out of service, according to the Syrian army.The air raid took place at 2 AM local time, the military added. It is the second attack on the airport in just seven months, the first occurred on June 10 causing the airport to shut down for two weeks while it was repaired. A Twitter user posted a video of the alleged attack to social media.The Israeli strikes also hit an arms depot, south of Damascus according to an American newspaper, who adds that four people were killed during the strike.

