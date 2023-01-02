https://sputniknews.com/20230102/bit-of-stress-may-boost-memory-study-claims-1105995360.html
Bit of Stress May Boost Memory, Study Claims
A new study elaborates hormesis theory in the psychological field. It states that low stress level might contribute to good memory.
Researchers at the University of Georgia have analyzed the impact of stress on people's memory.In their study, they collected information from 1,200 participants who answered a questionnaire describing in detail the level of stress and its impact on life. The participants then underwent a series of tests that measured their attention and memory. It turned out that participants with higher levels of stress had less activity in the area of the brain responsible for short-term memory. Participants with low-to-medium levels of stress had more activity in the same brain area. The results of the second group were also better.The researchers clarified that they did not measure participants' stress levels medically, using the participants' own answers to a series of pre-designed questions to assess them.
Bit of Stress May Boost Memory, Study Claims
Hormesis is the stimulating effect of moderate doses of stressors; the stimulation of a system by external influences not strong enough to cause harm. A new study elaborates this theory in the psychological field.
Researchers at the University of Georgia have analyzed
the impact of stress on people's memory.
In their study, they collected information from 1,200 participants who answered a questionnaire describing in detail the level of stress and its impact on life. The participants then underwent a series of tests that measured their attention and memory.
"Findings evidenced in the present study demonstrate the cognitive benefits of exposure to low-moderate stress levels. We hope that future... studies can further our understanding of how hormesis may underlie the development of adaptation to stress and potentially resilience among individuals living in stressful environments," scientists said.
It turned out that participants with higher levels of stress had less activity in the area of the brain responsible for short-term memory. Participants with low-to-medium levels of stress had more activity in the same brain area. The results of the second group were also better.
The researchers clarified that they did not measure participants' stress levels medically, using the participants' own answers to a series of pre-designed questions to assess them.