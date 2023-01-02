https://sputniknews.com/20230102/bit-of-stress-may-boost-memory-study-claims-1105995360.html

Bit of Stress May Boost Memory, Study Claims

Bit of Stress May Boost Memory, Study Claims

A new study elaborates hormesis theory in the psychological field. It states that low stress level might contribute to good memory.

2023-01-02T14:06+0000

2023-01-02T14:06+0000

2023-01-02T14:06+0000

science & tech

stress

memory

test

psychology

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105338/94/1053389448_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_47dc14b9ba13df988bdf0e94b8cefb5f.jpg

Researchers at the University of Georgia have analyzed the impact of stress on people's memory.In their study, they collected information from 1,200 participants who answered a questionnaire describing in detail the level of stress and its impact on life. The participants then underwent a series of tests that measured their attention and memory. It turned out that participants with higher levels of stress had less activity in the area of the brain responsible for short-term memory. Participants with low-to-medium levels of stress had more activity in the same brain area. The results of the second group were also better.The researchers clarified that they did not measure participants' stress levels medically, using the participants' own answers to a series of pre-designed questions to assess them.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

how stress affects memory, is stress good for health, how stress hurts us, bad short0term memory