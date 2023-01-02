https://sputniknews.com/20230102/at-least-150-injured-in-baghdad-during-new-year-celebrations-according-to-health-ministry-1105983097.html

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 150 people were injured in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad due to fireworks on New Year's Eve, the country’s health authorities... 02.01.2023, Sputnik International

"...the number of initial injuries in Baghdad as a result of fireworks amounted to 150, including no less than 20 eye injuries," Saif Al-Badr, a spokesperson of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Sunday. The complete statistics on the number of injuries as a result of fireworks and "random shooting" in all of Iraq’s governorates was expected later in the day. The health ministry spokesperson said that "there have been no deaths so far." Iraqi security forces reportedly arrested 15 people who were responsible for celebratory gunfire (shooting one's firearm into the air) in Maysan governorate about 250 miles southeast of Baghdad.

