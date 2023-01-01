https://sputniknews.com/20230101/russias-matvienko-conveys-putins-message-to-brazils-president-moscow-awaits-his-visit-1105981492.html

Russia's Matvienko Conveys Putin's Message to Brazil's President, Moscow Awaits His Visit

Russian upper house chairwoman Valentina Matvienko said on Sunday that she conveyed the message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Brazilian president and confirmed that his visit is expected in Moscow.

Matvienko headed Russia's delegation at the inauguration ceremony of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Sunday. "I delivered a written message from the President of the Russian Federation to the deeply respected President of Brazil and also confirmed that we are expecting him in Moscow when his schedule allows," she said. On Saturday, Lula held meetings with the heads of Russian and Ukrainian delegations. Matvientko also met with Cuban Vice President Salvador Valdes Mesa and Speaker of the Mozambican parliament Esperanca Bias on Saturday.Matvienko also said that Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has confirmed his readiness and interest in restarting relations between the two countries in many spheres.Mrs. Matvienko emphasized that Russia confirmed its readiness to supply Brazil with a sufficient amount of fertilizers."Russia has been and remains one of the main suppliers of mineral fertilizers to Brazil, which play a very important role here in the agricultural sector, and we have confirmed our readiness to continue supplying the necessary volume of fertilizers," she said.

