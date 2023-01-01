https://sputniknews.com/20230101/just-in---armed-attack-on-mexican-jail-leaves-14-dead-while-24-escaped-1105982443.html
JUST IN - Armed Attack on Mexican Jail Leaves 14 Dead While 24 Escaped
On Sunday a number of gunmen attacked a prison in the northern Mexico city of Ciudad Juarez. The attack left 14 people dead including 10 prison guards and security agents, the Chihuahua state prosecutors' office said. Four people were also injured in the attack, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). The attack happened at around 7 AM, at the same time that family members of inmates were waiting to see their relatives for the holiday of the New Year.
Four people were also injured in the attack, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). The attack happened at around 7 AM, at the same time that family members of inmates were waiting to see their relatives for the holiday of the New Year.