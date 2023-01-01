International
https://sputniknews.com/20230101/just-in---armed-attack-on-mexican-jail-leaves-14-dead-while-24-escaped-1105982443.html
JUST IN - Armed Attack on Mexican Jail Leaves 14 Dead While 24 Escaped
JUST IN - Armed Attack on Mexican Jail Leaves 14 Dead While 24 Escaped
An unknown number of gunmen who were aboard armored vehicles left 14 people dead including 10 prison guards. 01.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-01T22:36+0000
2023-01-01T23:06+0000
mexico
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
On Sunday a number of gunmen attacked a prison in the northern Mexico city of Ciudad Juarez. The attack left 14 people dead including 10 prison guards and security agents, the Chihuahua state prosecutors' office said. Four people were also injured in the attack, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). The attack happened at around 7 AM, at the same time that family members of inmates were waiting to see their relatives for the holiday of the New Year.
mexico
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mexico
mexico

JUST IN - Armed Attack on Mexican Jail Leaves 14 Dead While 24 Escaped

22:36 GMT 01.01.2023 (Updated: 23:06 GMT 01.01.2023)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.01.2023
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
An unknown number of gunmen who were aboard armored vehicles left 14 people dead including 10 prison guards.
On Sunday a number of gunmen attacked a prison in the northern Mexico city of Ciudad Juarez. The attack left 14 people dead including 10 prison guards and security agents, the Chihuahua state prosecutors' office said.
Four people were also injured in the attack, according to Agence France-Presse (AFP). The attack happened at around 7 AM, at the same time that family members of inmates were waiting to see their relatives for the holiday of the New Year.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала