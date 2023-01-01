https://sputniknews.com/20230101/explosion-occured-at-military-airport-of-kabul-some-people-dead-or-injured-interior-ministry-1105966101.html
Casualties Reported as Explosion Hits Military Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Casualties Reported as Explosion Hits Military Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
KABUL (Sputnik) - The explosion occurred on Sunday at a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor said, adding... 01.01.2023, Sputnik International
2023-01-01T05:49+0000
2023-01-01T05:49+0000
2023-01-01T06:18+0000
world
afghanistan
explosion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105965952_0:95:2669:1596_1920x0_80_0_0_a1eae5f5bdc18172d9ebb636e76869f2.jpg
"This morning, there was an explosion at the Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," Takoor said in a statement.No further details have been provided so far.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e7/01/01/1105965952_206:0:2461:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_40e729c8e5aa4e454c8426105b077601.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
afghanistan, explosion
Casualties Reported as Explosion Hits Military Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
05:49 GMT 01.01.2023 (Updated: 06:18 GMT 01.01.2023)
KABUL (Sputnik) - The explosion occurred on Sunday at a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor said, adding that some people were killed or injured as a result of the incident.
"This morning, there was an explosion at the Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," Takoor said in a statement.
No further details have been provided so far.