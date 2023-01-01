https://sputniknews.com/20230101/explosion-occured-at-military-airport-of-kabul-some-people-dead-or-injured-interior-ministry-1105966101.html

Casualties Reported as Explosion Hits Military Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan

KABUL (Sputnik) - The explosion occurred on Sunday at a military airport in the Afghan capital of Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Nafi Takoor said, adding...

"This morning, there was an explosion at the Kabul military airport, due to which a number of our citizens were martyred and injured," Takoor said in a statement.No further details have been provided so far.

