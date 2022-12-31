https://sputniknews.com/20221231/who-asks-for-more-anti-coronavirus-measures-transparency-from-china-1105940284.html

WHO Asks for More Anti-Coronavirus Measures, Transparency From China

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has held a high-level meeting with Chinese representatives amid a spike in coronavirus cases in China. 31.12.2022, Sputnik International

The meeting, attended by officials from China's National Health Commission and the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, was held on Friday, according to the WHO. "WHO called on China to strengthen viral sequencing, clinical management and impact assessment, and expressed willingness to provide support on these areas, as well as on risk communications on vaccination to counter hesitancy. Chinese scientists are invited to engage more closely in WHO-led COVID-19 expert networks including the COVID-19 clinical management network," the WHO said in a Friday statement. The organization invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at a meeting of a coronavirus technical advisory group on January 3. "WHO again asked for regular sharing of specific and real-time data on the epidemiological situation — including more genetic sequencing data, data on disease impact including hospitalisations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and deaths — and data on vaccinations delivered and vaccination status, especially in vulnerable people and those over 60 years old," the WHO said. On Friday, both France and the United Kingdom announced that passengers arriving from China will be required to present negative COVID-19 test results starting next week. On Wednesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that, starting from January 5, the United States was going to require international travelers coming from China to test negative for COVID-19 prior to entering the country. Italy and Spain, as well as several other countries, have also introduced precautionary measures amid a surge in coronavirus cases in China, where harsh COVID-19 restrictions were eased at the start of December.

