he UN General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a $3.39-billion budget for the United Nations for 2023.
UN General Assembly Adopts $3.4 Billion Budget for Next Year

04:25 GMT 31.12.2022 (Updated: 04:39 GMT 31.12.2022)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a $3.39-billion budget for the United Nations for 2023, Paulina Kubiak, Spokesperson for the President of the 76th Session of the General Assembly Abdulla Shahid, told Sputnik.
"The GA adopted a budget for the next year. The amount of the budget is 3.396.308.300," Kubiak said on Friday.
In 2022, the UN budget amounted to $3.12 billion.
At the start of December, the United Nations appealed for a record amount of humanitarian funding for next year ($51.5 billion, or 25% higher than in 2022), saying that 230 million of the world’s most vulnerable people will be in need of assistance in 70 countries, an increase of 65 million people compared to 2022.
