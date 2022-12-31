https://sputniknews.com/20221231/the-year-of-lying-about-everything-1105937487.html

The Year of Lying About Everything

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israeli soldiers charged with a Palestinian home bombing, and Donald... 31.12.2022, Sputnik International

The Year of Lying about Everything On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israeli soldiers charged with a Palestinian home bombing, and Donald Trump's tax return released for public consumption.

Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Massive Layoffs Looming for British Citizens, Young People are Tired of Getting Vaccines, and How Long Until Rishi Sunak is OustedThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Clare Boothe Luce, The Story of Father Pavone, and The Future of Pope Francis In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the US defense budget, COVID-19 confusion, and the Nord Stream bombing narrative returns. Ian discussed the confusion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines and doctors on television stating the vaccine does not protect from the transmission. Ian commented on the importance of Tucker Carlson and the lack of a British version of Tucker Carlson.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and the Orthodox Church. Thom discussed his recent article about Clare Boothe Luce and her Republican feminist background. Thom spoke about the Catholic Church and the tension against Pope Francis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

