International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221231/the-year-of-lying-about-everything-1105937487.html
The Year of Lying About Everything
The Year of Lying About Everything
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israeli soldiers charged with a Palestinian home bombing, and Donald... 31.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-31T04:08+0000
2022-12-31T10:08+0000
the backstory
russiagate
ukraine
wwiii
china
gop
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105937341_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d1813ee0e0d8ccea9a866f123fbaff8f.png
The Year of Lying about Everything
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israeli soldiers charged with a Palestinian home bombing, and Donald Trump's tax return released for public consumption.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Massive Layoffs Looming for British Citizens, Young People are Tired of Getting Vaccines, and How Long Until Rishi Sunak is OustedThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Clare Boothe Luce, The Story of Father Pavone, and The Future of Pope Francis In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the US defense budget, COVID-19 confusion, and the Nord Stream bombing narrative returns. Ian discussed the confusion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines and doctors on television stating the vaccine does not protect from the transmission. Ian commented on the importance of Tucker Carlson and the lack of a British version of Tucker Carlson.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and the Orthodox Church. Thom discussed his recent article about Clare Boothe Luce and her Republican feminist background. Thom spoke about the Catholic Church and the tension against Pope Francis.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1f/1105937341_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_efd587ba7987141d4977d38357316f36.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russiagate, ukraine, wwiii, china, gop, аудио
russiagate, ukraine, wwiii, china, gop, аудио

The Year of Lying About Everything

04:08 GMT 31.12.2022 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 31.12.2022)
The Backstory
The Year of Lying about Everything
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israeli soldiers charged with a Palestinian home bombing, and Donald Trump's tax return released for public consumption.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Massive Layoffs Looming for British Citizens, Young People are Tired of Getting Vaccines, and How Long Until Rishi Sunak is Ousted

Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Clare Boothe Luce, The Story of Father Pavone, and The Future of Pope Francis

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the US defense budget, COVID-19 confusion, and the Nord Stream bombing narrative returns. Ian discussed the confusion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines and doctors on television stating the vaccine does not protect from the transmission. Ian commented on the importance of Tucker Carlson and the lack of a British version of Tucker Carlson.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and the Orthodox Church. Thom discussed his recent article about Clare Boothe Luce and her Republican feminist background. Thom spoke about the Catholic Church and the tension against Pope Francis.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала