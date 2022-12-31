The Year of Lying About Everything
04:08 GMT 31.12.2022 (Updated: 10:08 GMT 31.12.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israeli soldiers charged with a Palestinian home bombing, and Donald Trump's tax return released for public consumption.
Ian Shilling - Geopolitical Analyst, Researcher, and Blogger | Massive Layoffs Looming for British Citizens, Young People are Tired of Getting Vaccines, and How Long Until Rishi Sunak is Ousted
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Clare Boothe Luce, The Story of Father Pavone, and The Future of Pope Francis
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Ian Shilling about the US defense budget, COVID-19 confusion, and the Nord Stream bombing narrative returns. Ian discussed the confusion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines and doctors on television stating the vaccine does not protect from the transmission. Ian commented on the importance of Tucker Carlson and the lack of a British version of Tucker Carlson.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, and the Orthodox Church. Thom discussed his recent article about Clare Boothe Luce and her Republican feminist background. Thom spoke about the Catholic Church and the tension against Pope Francis.
