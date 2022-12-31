International
Lockheed Martin to Extend Engineering Support for Navy Ship Defense System
Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has won a more than $64 million contract expansion to provide engineering support for the US Navy's Ship Self-Defense System
"Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems [of] Moorestown, New Jersey was awarded a $64,089,885 ...modification ...contract to exercise options for Ship Self-Defense System combat system engineering support," the Defense Department said in a Friday release. Work on the contract will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (85%); and San Diego, California (15%) over the coming year and is expected to be completed by December 2023, the Defense Department said. According to the department's Friday statement, work on the project will be supervised by the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC.
06:32 GMT 31.12.2022
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts routine underway operations. Benfold is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) conducts routine underway operations. Benfold is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2022
© Photo : MC2 Arthur Rosen
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has won a more than $64 million contract expansion to provide engineering support for the US Navy's Ship Self-Defense System, the US Department of Defense has announced.
"Lockheed Martin, Rotary and Mission Systems [of] Moorestown, New Jersey was awarded a $64,089,885 ...modification ...contract to exercise options for Ship Self-Defense System combat system engineering support," the Defense Department said in a Friday release.
Work on the contract will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey (85%); and San Diego, California (15%) over the coming year and is expected to be completed by December 2023, the Defense Department said.
According to the department's Friday statement, work on the project will be supervised by the Naval Sea Systems Command in Washington, DC.
