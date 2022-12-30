https://sputniknews.com/20221230/us-house-committee-releases-trumps-tax-returns-after-years-long-legal-battle-1105928773.html

US House Committee Releases Trump's Tax Returns After Years-Long Legal Battle

The US House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump from 2015-2020 after a years-long legal battle in which he fought to keep them private.

2022-12-30T14:20+0000

2022-12-30T14:20+0000

2022-12-30T14:25+0000

"Today, the Committee released the final piece of supporting evidence in our investigation into the IRS's mandatory audit program under the prior administration," the committee said in a statement. Last month, the US Supreme Court rejected a final effort by Trump to block the committee from obtaining his tax records, paving the way for their release following a committee vote last week. House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady warned last month that releasing the former president’s tax records would “unleash a cycle of political retribution” in Congress.

