International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/us-house-committee-releases-trumps-tax-returns-after-years-long-legal-battle-1105928773.html
US House Committee Releases Trump's Tax Returns After Years-Long Legal Battle
US House Committee Releases Trump's Tax Returns After Years-Long Legal Battle
The US House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump from 2015-2020 after a years-long legal battle in which he fought to keep them private.
2022-12-30T14:20+0000
2022-12-30T14:25+0000
americas
donald trump
tax returns
taxes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101024573_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_89e16c6f49688514b0d75e95d1f6e383.jpg
"Today, the Committee released the final piece of supporting evidence in our investigation into the IRS's mandatory audit program under the prior administration," the committee said in a statement. Last month, the US Supreme Court rejected a final effort by Trump to block the committee from obtaining his tax records, paving the way for their release following a committee vote last week. House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady warned last month that releasing the former president’s tax records would “unleash a cycle of political retribution” in Congress.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/14/1101024573_185:0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_19e99430acd57510d616271655ebe126.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump's tax returns, us house committee releases trump's tax returns, trump taxes
trump's tax returns, us house committee releases trump's tax returns, trump taxes

US House Committee Releases Trump's Tax Returns After Years-Long Legal Battle

14:20 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 30.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020
President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, June 18, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Ways and Means Committee on Friday released the tax returns of former President Donald Trump from 2015-2020 after a years-long legal battle in which he fought to keep them private.
"Today, the Committee released the final piece of supporting evidence in our investigation into the IRS's mandatory audit program under the prior administration," the committee said in a statement.
Last month, the US Supreme Court rejected a final effort by Trump to block the committee from obtaining his tax records, paving the way for their release following a committee vote last week.
House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady warned last month that releasing the former president’s tax records would “unleash a cycle of political retribution” in Congress.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала