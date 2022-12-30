https://sputniknews.com/20221230/russia-has-bright-opportunities-but-understandably-some-residents-miss-ussr-us-expert-1105926025.html

Russia Has Bright Opportunities But Understandably Some Residents Miss USSR: US Expert

The fact that some residents of Russia miss the former Soviet Union is understandable, but Russia has bright opportunities ahead

"It is understandable for some to have this perspective, especially those in retirement or in need, and in challenging times. Additionally, many probably miss the sense of belonging, the sense of being home," Rasmussen said. "But while we will likely be facing global challenges over the next decade, I believe the opportunities are bright for Russia in the future." On December 30, 1922, five years after the October Revolution, the first All-Union Congress of Soviets in Moscow declared that the world's first socialist state, the Soviet Union, was established to develop on Marxist precepts and to usher a new era of communism in the world. For almost 70 years, the Soviet Union remained one of the key players in international affairs, captivating the thoughts of politicians, scholars, artists, journalists and others. The country's founders envisioned it as a beachhead for a revolution that was supposed to spread throughout the world. Even though those plans did not succeed, the Soviet Union did serve as an organizational and symbolic center for leftist movements in many countries that were inspired by what they considered to be an alternative to the prevailing capitalist-imperialist order. Rasmussen noted that residents could travel to any region of the Soviet Union and feel a sense of belonging - a sentiment still remembered and sought by some today. Rasmussen also said the freedoms and opportunities Russians enjoy today are far greater than in the Soviet Union. Rasmussen underscored that the birth of the Soviet Union was a "historic event" and the country played an important role in the history of the 20th century. Rasmussen said the Soviet authorities effectively eliminated or highly controlled individual freedoms - freedom of expression, press, speech and religion, thereby limiting individualism and innovation. However, there were many successes, including in industrialization, education, economy and health care, he said. Rasmussen also highlighted the role the Soviet Union played in World War II, characterizing it as a major contribution to the free world today. "Few westerners realize that without the Soviet Union, the war would have been lost and Nazi Germany would likely have been the victor. Where would we be today in a fascist-led world? In any case, the Soviet Union faced approximately 80% of the German forces and was instrumental in the defeat of Hitler’s Nazi Germany," he said.

