Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower
04:24 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 30.12.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including soccer legend Pele passing away at age 82, and Southwest airlines reporting to return to normal operations by Friday December 31st.
Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The 2014 Maidan Revolution in Ukraine, US Sanctions on Whistleblowers, and DNC Collusion with Ukraine
John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | CIA Influence on Twitter, The Orthodox Church, and Whistleblowers Become Ruined
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about his work in the Ukrainian embassy, Russiagate, and the media failing whistleblowers. Lee talked with Andrii about his employment history and how he came to be a whistleblower on Ukrainian election interference. Andrii described the Democrats' use of the Ukrainian embassy and how the Democrats spread the Russiagate narrative.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about the lack of whistleblower protections, the establishment hid the Andrii Telizhenko story, and the Twitter files show CIA involvement. John commented on the issues in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and how Hillary Clinton politicized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. John spoke about the Twitter files and CIA advising Twitter on Russian disinformation.
