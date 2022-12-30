International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputniknews.com/20221230/revisiting-the-real-ukrainian-whistleblower-1105900131.html
Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower
Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including soccer legend Pele passing away at age 82, and Southwest airlines... 30.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-30T04:24+0000
2022-12-30T09:24+0000
the backstory
whistleblowers
dnc
ukraine
the twitter files
cia
maidan coup
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105899984_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9406dd7135d337ab494f966831f6aaf0.png
Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including soccer legend Pele passing away at age 82, and Southwest airlines reporting to return to normal operations by Friday December 31st.
Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The 2014 Maidan Revolution in Ukraine, US Sanctions on Whistleblowers, and DNC Collusion with UkraineJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | CIA Influence on Twitter, The Orthodox Church, and Whistleblowers Become Ruined In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about his work in the Ukrainian embassy, Russiagate, and the media failing whistleblowers. Lee talked with Andrii about his employment history and how he came to be a whistleblower on Ukrainian election interference. Andrii described the Democrats' use of the Ukrainian embassy and how the Democrats spread the Russiagate narrative.In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about the lack of whistleblower protections, the establishment hid the Andrii Telizhenko story, and the Twitter files show CIA involvement. John commented on the issues in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and how Hillary Clinton politicized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. John spoke about the Twitter files and CIA advising Twitter on Russian disinformation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105899984_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b2a941d2799ddf3746cc0035eadfdc79.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
whistleblowers, dnc, ukraine, the twitter files, cia, аудио, maidan coup
whistleblowers, dnc, ukraine, the twitter files, cia, аудио, maidan coup

Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower

04:24 GMT 30.12.2022 (Updated: 09:24 GMT 30.12.2022)
The Backstory
Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including soccer legend Pele passing away at age 82, and Southwest airlines reporting to return to normal operations by Friday December 31st.
Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The 2014 Maidan Revolution in Ukraine, US Sanctions on Whistleblowers, and DNC Collusion with Ukraine

John Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | CIA Influence on Twitter, The Orthodox Church, and Whistleblowers Become Ruined

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about his work in the Ukrainian embassy, Russiagate, and the media failing whistleblowers. Lee talked with Andrii about his employment history and how he came to be a whistleblower on Ukrainian election interference. Andrii described the Democrats' use of the Ukrainian embassy and how the Democrats spread the Russiagate narrative.

In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about the lack of whistleblower protections, the establishment hid the Andrii Telizhenko story, and the Twitter files show CIA involvement. John commented on the issues in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and how Hillary Clinton politicized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. John spoke about the Twitter files and CIA advising Twitter on Russian disinformation.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала