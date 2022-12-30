https://sputniknews.com/20221230/revisiting-the-real-ukrainian-whistleblower-1105900131.html

Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower

Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including soccer legend Pele passing away at age 82, and Southwest airlines... 30.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-30T04:24+0000

2022-12-30T04:24+0000

2022-12-30T09:24+0000

the backstory

whistleblowers

dnc

ukraine

the twitter files

cia

maidan coup

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1d/1105899984_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_9406dd7135d337ab494f966831f6aaf0.png

Revisiting the Real Ukrainian Whistleblower On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including soccer legend Pele passing away at age 82, and Southwest airlines reporting to return to normal operations by Friday December 31st.

Andrii Telizhenko - Ukrainian Whistleblower | The 2014 Maidan Revolution in Ukraine, US Sanctions on Whistleblowers, and DNC Collusion with UkraineJohn Kiriakou - Former CIA Officer, Author, and Co-Host of Political Misfits | CIA Influence on Twitter, The Orthodox Church, and Whistleblowers Become Ruined In the first hour, Lee spoke with Andrii Telizhenko about his work in the Ukrainian embassy, Russiagate, and the media failing whistleblowers. Lee talked with Andrii about his employment history and how he came to be a whistleblower on Ukrainian election interference. Andrii described the Democrats' use of the Ukrainian embassy and how the Democrats spread the Russiagate narrative.In the second hour, Lee spoke with John Kiriakou about the lack of whistleblower protections, the establishment hid the Andrii Telizhenko story, and the Twitter files show CIA involvement. John commented on the issues in the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and how Hillary Clinton politicized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. John spoke about the Twitter files and CIA advising Twitter on Russian disinformation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

whistleblowers, dnc, ukraine, the twitter files, cia, аудио, maidan coup