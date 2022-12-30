https://sputniknews.com/20221230/newly-formed-border-guards-replace-armed-forces-on-hungarian-serbian-border---ministry-1105901589.html

Newly Formed Border Guards Replace Armed Forces on Hungarian-Serbian Border - Ministry

Newly Formed Border Guards Replace Armed Forces on Hungarian-Serbian Border - Ministry

BUDAPEST (Sputnik) - Newly formed border guards have replaced armed forces to guard Hungary's southern border with Serbia and help prevent illegal migration... 30.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-30T02:33+0000

2022-12-30T02:33+0000

2022-12-30T02:28+0000

world

hungary

serbia

migrant crisis

illegal migration

border crossings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102752/07/1027520720_0:240:4609:2833_1920x0_80_0_0_2f25f9b573bda7e18a77cd4dae7356f4.jpg

Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office Gergely Gulyas announced in July the creation of border guard detachments totaling 4,000 men to take the burden off the army and police due to heightened tensions on the country's southern border. Over 263,000 illegal attempts to cross Hungary's southern border have been registered this year, versus 122,000 attempts in 2021 and 46,000 in 2020, according to Interior Ministry State Secretary Bence Retvari. "Migrants are becoming more and more aggressive, with 15 police officers and 29 soldiers injured in their attacks this year... 2,500 of the detained traffickers are citizens of 73 countries," Retvari said. Over the recent years, migrant detention has cost Hungary 3 billion forints ($8 billion), while the maintenance of border guard cost 650 billion forints, with 98.5% of the amount paid by Hungarian taxpayers, according to the state secretary. At the same time, he noted that Hungary was protecting "the security of all of Europe." After the 2015 migration crisis in Europe, Hungarian authorities adopted a harsh policy toward migrants and refugees crossing the country's borders. For this, Budapest has been heavily criticized by UN humanitarian agencies and the European Union.

hungary

serbia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

hungary, serbia, migrant crisis, illegal migration, border crossings