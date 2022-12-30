International
Brazil to Reportedly Rename Largest Port After Late Football Legend Pele
Brazil to Reportedly Rename Largest Port After Late Football Legend Pele
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - The largest port in Brazil and Latin America, located in the city of Santos, will be named after three-time world football champion...
"The King" of football died at the age of 82 on Thursday. Brazilian media reported, citing a hospital where Pele received medical treatment, that the cause of the football star's death was multiple organ failure due to advanced cancer. Shortly after the athlete's death was confirmed by family and his manager, outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of mourning in honor of Pele. A wake is expected to be held Monday, with a funeral Tuesday morning.In September 2021, Pele was diagnosed with colon tumor. In 2022, he was hospitalized twice for treatment of three malignant tumors and a urinary tract infection. On November 30, 2022, Pele had to undergo non-elective hospitalization with general swelling of the body, including heart failure. Later it was reported that Pele's body stopped responding to chemotherapy, and therefore palliative care was provided to him. In his final days, close family members shared photos from his hospital room.
20:20 GMT 30.12.2022
'Never Been a Number 10 Like Him': World Mourns Death of Brazilian Football Star Pele
