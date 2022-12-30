https://sputniknews.com/20221230/any-ukraine-peace-plan-must-include-incorporated-territories-fbi-controlled-twitter-cia-biolabs-1105900547.html

Any Ukraine Peace Plan Must Include Incorporated Territories; FBI Controlled Twitter; CIA Biolabs

The Kremlin has made it clear that the Russian Federation is unwilling to discuss the return of any former Ukrainian newly incorporated lands during peace... 30.12.2022, Sputnik International

Any Ukraine Peace Plan Must Include Annexed Territories; US Spies Controlled Twitter; CIA Biolabs The Kremlin has made it clear that the Russian Federation is unwilling to discuss the return of any former Ukrainian annexed lands during peace negotiations.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The Kremlin has made it clear that the Russian Federation is unwilling to discuss the return of any former Ukrainian newly incorporated lands during peace negotiations. Also, the Washington Post is still arguing that the Kherson offensive changed the direction of the conflict.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss government information operations. Recent releases of internal Twitter communications demonstrate that the FBI was operating as a doorman for both Federal and local agencies to push censorship on the social media platform. Also, we discuss the overall psy-op that has become the information machine of the US empire.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the new world order. The Ukrainian conflict may usher in the end of NATO. Also, we discuss the unipolar imperialist nature of the so-called "rules-based order."Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," joins us to discuss the Global South. In an absurd ruling, a US court has decided that it will not afford Alex Saab diplomatic immunity because the Biden Administration recognizes Juan Guaido as the President of Venezuela.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss Israel. The new government in Israel is pushing many Americans to reject the extremist nature of its leadership. Also, many people fear that the leaders of Israel's internal security groups will unleash merciless violence on civilians.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss world economics. We discuss how the Ukrainian conflict and the subsequent US lead economic war may have doomed the dollar as the international reserve currency. Also, the multi-polar world is an environment where independent nations can survive US sanctions.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports," joins us to discuss Julian Assange. The head of WikiLeaks argues that a political movement is necessary to free Julian Assange because the judicial system is simply another captured tool of imperialism.John Kiriakou, former CIA Officer and Co-Host of "Political Misfits" on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss US Biolabs. The CIA has joined the US Biolab Club as a recent announcement reveals another dangerous move that could lead to a COVID style outbreak or worse.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

