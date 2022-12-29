https://sputniknews.com/20221229/three-time-world-cup-champion-pele-dead-at-82-1105893829.html

Three-Time World Cup Champion Pele Dead at 82

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner and widely considered one of football's greatest players, died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was 82 years old. 29.12.2022, Sputnik International

Pele, a three-time World Cup winner and widely considered one of football's greatest players, died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was 82 years old.Manager Joe Fraga has confirmed the football legend died while in hospital. Pele had recently been readmitted to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital amid failing health related to a previous cancer diagnosis.

