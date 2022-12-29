https://sputniknews.com/20221229/three-time-world-cup-champion-pele-dead-at-82-1105893829.html
Three-Time World Cup Champion Pele Dead at 82
Pele, a three-time World Cup winner and widely considered one of football's greatest players, died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was 82 years old. 29.12.2022, Sputnik International
Pele, a three-time World Cup winner and widely considered one of football's greatest players, died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was 82 years old.Manager Joe Fraga has confirmed the football legend died while in hospital. Pele had recently been readmitted to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital amid failing health related to a previous cancer diagnosis.
Three-Time World Cup Champion Pele Dead at 82
19:03 GMT 29.12.2022 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 29.12.2022)
Being updated
Pele, a three-time World Cup winner and widely considered one of football's greatest players, died on Thursday in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He was 82 years old.
Manager Joe Fraga has confirmed the football legend died while in hospital. Pele had recently been readmitted to Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital amid failing health related to a previous cancer diagnosis.