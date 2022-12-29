https://sputniknews.com/20221229/rahdit-hackers-unveil-data-on-over-100-nato-officers-fighting-against-russia-in-cyberspace-1105872751.html

RaHDit Hackers Unveil Data on Over 100 NATO Officers Fighting Against Russia in Cyberspace

Russian hacker group RaHDit has published information on its website NemeZida on over 100 NATO officers fighting against Russia in the cyber domain

"It is the NATO centers that are really behind the cyberattacks while employees of Ukrainian security forces and community activists act only as a cover," the hacker said. The full list is published on NemeZida website in the "Foreign accomplices and mercenaries" subsection. Uncovered specialists are designated as "NATO Cyber Troops." He added that Ukrainian hacker groups IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA "have to create the appearance that Ukrainians are doing it themselves," but NATO has "people behind their backs who show them what they should be doing, who guide them, and they often themselves engage in active activities in cyberspace." The hacker said there is a war against Russia going on right now in the cyber domain. On Wednesday, RaHDit published information on more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers and officers responsible for cyberdefense and hacking operations. RaHDit also published a list with thousands of Ukrainian hackers from two groups — IT Army of Ukraine and Save UA — earlier this week. In July, RaHDit hackers published information on thousands of officers of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. The data contains information on about 2,500 people, including Russian citizens collaborating with Ukraine’s military intelligence, which was handed over to the authorities.

