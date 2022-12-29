https://sputniknews.com/20221229/new-israeli-government-sworn-in-before-parliament-1105874075.html

New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament

New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament

Members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, swear in Jerusalem.

2022-12-29T09:03+0000

2022-12-29T09:03+0000

2022-12-29T09:03+0000

world

israel

benjamin netanyahu

knesset

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106475/08/1064750847_318:0:2178:1046_1920x0_80_0_0_f676c70bdec2ee094f9d72f8d40063e6.jpg

Sputnik comes live as Israel's new government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be sworn in before Israel's parliament, the Knesset.On 22 December, Netanyahu informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had successfully formed a new government.On 15 November, the 120 lawmakers in the Knesset were sworn in as Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition took power.Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996-1999 and from 2009-2021.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament 2022-12-29T09:03+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

members of the israeli parliament, swear in jerusalem, knesset