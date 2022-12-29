International
WATCH LIVE: New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament
New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament
New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament
Members of the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, swear in Jerusalem.
Sputnik comes live as Israel's new government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be sworn in before Israel's parliament, the Knesset.On 22 December, Netanyahu informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had successfully formed a new government.On 15 November, the 120 lawmakers in the Knesset were sworn in as Benjamin Netanyahu's new coalition took power.Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996-1999 and from 2009-2021.
New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament

Benjamin Netanyahu, whose party won the early parliamentary elections on 1 November as part of a right-wing coalition, received a mandate to form the country's new government from the president on 13 November.
Sputnik comes live as Israel's new government, headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will be sworn in before Israel's parliament, the Knesset.
On 22 December, Netanyahu informed Israeli President Isaac Herzog that he had successfully formed a new government.
On 15 November, the 120 lawmakers in the Knesset were sworn in as Benjamin Netanyahu’s new coalition took power.
Netanyahu served as Israel's prime minister from 1996-1999 and from 2009-2021.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
