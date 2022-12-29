https://sputniknews.com/20221229/musk-tells-tesla-team-not-to-be-bothered-by-market-craziness-as-shares-plummet-reports-say-1105880041.html

Musk Tells Tesla Team Not to Be Bothered by ‘Market Craziness’ as Shares Plummet, Reports Say

Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees in an email this week that there was no need to be bothered by a slump in the electric vehicle maker’s shares

In a company-wide email, obtained by US media, the billionaire businessman thanked everyone for their hard work and promised that Tesla would eventually become the world’s most valuable company. Musk also asked the team to help empty out Tesla’s car inventory before the end of the year, saying it would improve the automaker’s fortunes. Tesla is predicted to see its stocks close out their worst month, quarter and year on record. Musk attributed the loss of $675 billion in market value in part to rising interest rates, but the company’s standing has also been hurt by Musk’s decision to sell billions of dollars’ worth of stock to buy Twitter.

