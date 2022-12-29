International
WATCH LIVE: New Israeli Government Sworn In Before Parliament
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
Joe Biden Vacations in the Caribbean and Takes an Unwarranted Break From Washington DC
Joe Biden Vacations in the Caribbean and Takes an Unwarranted Break From Washington DC
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CDC requiring a negative COVID-19 test for visitors from China, and Kari Lake appealing her election lawsuit ruling.
Joe Biden Vacations in the Caribbean and Takes an Unwarranted Break from Washington D.C.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CDC requiring a negative COVID-19 test for visitors from China, and Kari Lake appealing her election lawsuit ruling.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Fake Peace Summit, War of Attrition, and the Facts on the GroundTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Protests in Paris, The History of Croissant, and NYC Surveillance In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the battle in Donetsk, Russia's artillery advantage, and President Zelesnky's temperament. Mark explained how this war is a war of attrition and how NATO is propping up the Ukrainian military. Mark spoke about the Orthodox Church in Ukraine and President Zelensky may be taking over the Churches in Ukraine.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Mayor Eric Adams, protests in Paris, and French influence across the world. Ted discussed the Kurdish population in France and recent protests by Kurds in Paris. Ted talked about the failures of Mayor Eric Adams and his pro surveillance state statements.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
pkk, twitter, the united nations (un), peace, stepan bandera, nyc, nato, buffalo, аудио
pkk, twitter, the united nations (un), peace, stepan bandera, nyc, nato, buffalo, аудио

Joe Biden Vacations in the Caribbean and Takes an Unwarranted Break From Washington DC

04:39 GMT 29.12.2022 (Updated: 08:40 GMT 29.12.2022)
The Backstory
Joe Biden Vacations in the Caribbean and Takes an Unwarranted Break from Washington D.C.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the CDC requiring a negative COVID-19 test for visitors from China, and Kari Lake appealing her election lawsuit ruling.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | The Fake Peace Summit, War of Attrition, and the Facts on the Ground

Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Protests in Paris, The History of Croissant, and NYC Surveillance

In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the battle in Donetsk, Russia's artillery advantage, and President Zelesnky's temperament. Mark explained how this war is a war of attrition and how NATO is propping up the Ukrainian military. Mark spoke about the Orthodox Church in Ukraine and President Zelensky may be taking over the Churches in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about Mayor Eric Adams, protests in Paris, and French influence across the world. Ted discussed the Kurdish population in France and recent protests by Kurds in Paris. Ted talked about the failures of Mayor Eric Adams and his pro surveillance state statements.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
