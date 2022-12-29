https://sputniknews.com/20221229/finance-minister-inflation-in-russia-at-end-of-2022-will-be-about-12-1105875842.html
Finance Minister: Inflation in Russia at End of 2022 Will Be About 12%
Finance Minister: Inflation in Russia at End of 2022 Will Be About 12%
Inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 will be about 12%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
"This year, inflation will be about 12%. Although expectations were initially much higher," Siluanov told Russian broadcaster. According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, inflation is expected to reach 12.4% this year.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 will be about 12%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
"This year, inflation will be about 12%. Although expectations were initially much higher," Siluanov told Russian broadcaster.
According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, inflation is expected to reach 12.4% this year.