Finance Minister: Inflation in Russia at End of 2022 Will Be About 12%
07:42 GMT 29.12.2022
Moscow sights
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 will be about 12%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.
"This year, inflation will be about 12%. Although expectations were initially much higher," Siluanov told Russian broadcaster.
According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, inflation is expected to reach 12.4% this year.
