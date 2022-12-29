https://sputniknews.com/20221229/finance-minister-inflation-in-russia-at-end-of-2022-will-be-about-12-1105875842.html

Finance Minister: Inflation in Russia at End of 2022 Will Be About 12%

Finance Minister: Inflation in Russia at End of 2022 Will Be About 12%

Inflation in Russia at the end of 2022 will be about 12%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday.

2022-12-29T07:42+0000

2022-12-29T07:42+0000

2022-12-29T07:42+0000

economy

russia

inflation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105022/59/1050225989_0:148:3117:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_e3e973038a7efad5d963958a62af4af0.jpg

"This year, inflation will be about 12%. Although expectations were initially much higher," Siluanov told Russian broadcaster. According to the forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development, inflation is expected to reach 12.4% this year.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

inflation in russia, inflation is expected