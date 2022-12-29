https://sputniknews.com/20221229/elon-musk-announces-changes-to-speed-up-twitter-server-work-1105877265.html

Elon Musk Announces Changes to Speed Up Twitter Server Work

US entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday announced the implementation of changes to the social network’s database server to speed up its work.

"Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster," Musk tweeted. In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees. The billionaire plans to liberalize the social network's editorial policy, which has been widely criticized for heavily censoring content. Musk also warned that Twitter will "do lots of dumb things" in the near future. The company intends to "keep what works and change what doesn't work”. On December 18, the Twitter chief posted a poll asking users whether he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive. The poll closed after 12 hours of voting, with over 17.5 million users having participated in it. Around 57.5% of users voted in favor of Musk's resignation, with just 42.5% voting against it. After the poll, Musk promised to step down as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough" to replace him.

