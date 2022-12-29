https://sputniknews.com/20221229/can-one-buy-us-military-biometric-data-on-ebay-media-report-says-yes-1105883572.html

Can One Buy US Military Biometric Data on eBay? Media Report Says 'Yes'

The US military has already been marked by a number of sensitive leaks. A computer enthusiast in Germany claims that he may have discovered another one.

Earlier this year, German hacker Matthias Marx bought a biometric capture device on eBay for $68 and found that its memory card still contained data. According to a New York Times report, it could be a secret US military database with biometrics belonging to Afghan residents. The device itself might be a SEEK II (Secure Electronic Enrollment Kit). According to Marx, the memory card contained the names, nationalities, photographs, fingerprints, and iris scans of 2,632 people. After browsing the kit's metadata, Marx said it was last used in the summer of 2012 near Kandahar, Afghanistan as part of a Pentagon program aimed to find terrorists among local civilians. The device was still working, he added.Marx noted that he had in no way published the data from the device online, as the aggregate could expose those who worked with US forces.The US Defense Department has released a statement concerning the case and provided an address to which the device can be sent.The manufacturer of the device, HID Global, commented on the matter: "The configuration, management, protection, storage and regularity of deletion of data is the responsibility of the organization using HID-manufactured devices."Extent of Possible IncompetenceMarx and a small group of researchers at the Chaos Computer Club, a European hacker association, claimed that they had bought six devices on eBay that were allegedly related to biometric capturing. The team was determined to cheсk concerns about the Taliban's* possible access to such devices and data security.Given that all that was needed to protect the data was to remove the memory card, Marx was amazed at the degree of ease of access there was to such sensitive information.Stewart Baker, a Washington-based lawyer and former national security official, reportedly said: "It is a disaster for the people whose data is exposed. In the worst cases, the consequences could be fatal."Ella Jakubowska, a policy adviser on biometric information at European Digital Rights, a privacy advocacy group, noted to American media that:She added that the military should warn all those whose data might have been compromised.Cases of Information LeaksPreviously, the US military has already allowed serious leaks of sensitive information:All of these cases suggest that the data reported by Matthias Marx may be true.

