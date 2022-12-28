https://sputniknews.com/20221228/the-trump-train-slip-1105833623.html

The Trump Train Slip

The Trump Train Slip

With the next US election set to be held in less than two years, it's anyone's guess which candidates will make it far enough to get on the 2024 ballot... 28.12.2022, Sputnik International

A recent poll by Fox News has revealed that some 58% of those surveyed are far from thrilled about former US President Donald Trump making another presidential bid in the looming 2024 election cycle.The findings, which had a 3-point margin of error, noted that only 39% of folks were "glad" that 45 was coming back into the election ring. Of the group, 66% identified as Republicans; however, another 22% of the same base indicated they did not hold a favorable opinion of Trump.The former commander-in-chief officially announced his candidacy in mid-November, months after having strung along supporters with his "a decision is coming" remarks after the end of his first term in office.Although many are curious as to what another round between Trump and US President Joe Biden might entail, it remains to be seen whether Biden will officially becomes a contender in the nearing presidential cycle.

