North Korea's Kim Jong-Un Sets Goals for Bolstering Defense in 2023 Amid Escalations With Seoul
North Korea's Kim Jong-Un Sets Goals for Bolstering Defense in 2023 Amid Escalations With Seoul
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has set new key goals for strengthening the country's defense in 2023 against the background of escalation... 28.12.2022, Sputnik International
According to the media, Kim presented a report outlining new goals at the second-day sitting of the 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK). "The report profoundly analyzed and assessed the new challengeable situation created in the Korean peninsula and the international political situation, and clarified the principle of external work and the orientation of struggle against the enemy to be adhered to by our Party and the DPRK government for defending the national sovereignty and interests under the present circumstances. And it set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defence capability to be pushed ahead with in 2023 under the multilaterally changing situation," KCNA said. On Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff. Four small North Korean drones flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars. The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of its airspace by North Korean drones "a clear provocation" and pledged to respond decisively. South Korea last reported seeing North Korean drones south of the inter-Korean border in 2014 and 2017.
01:22 GMT 28.12.2022
© AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, FileIn this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has set new key goals for strengthening the country's defense in 2023 against the background of escalation on the Korean peninsula, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.
According to the media, Kim presented a report outlining new goals at the second-day sitting of the 6th Enlarged Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
"The report profoundly analyzed and assessed the new challengeable situation created in the Korean peninsula and the international political situation, and clarified the principle of external work and the orientation of struggle against the enemy to be adhered to by our Party and the DPRK government for defending the national sovereignty and interests under the present circumstances. And it set forth new key goals for bolstering up the self-reliant defence capability to be pushed ahead with in 2023 under the multilaterally changing situation," KCNA said.
On Monday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military, that a number of drones believed to be North Korean had crossed the inter-Korean border. South Korea tried to shoot the drones down and scrambled fighter jets and attack helicopters to intercept them. One of the aircraft, a KA-1 light attack plane, reportedly crashed during takeoff.
Four small North Korean drones flew in the area of Ganghwado Island in South Korea, and another flew up to the northern region of the metropolitan agglomeration, including Seoul. Yonhap later said that one drone managed to return back to the North, while the remaining four disappeared from radars.
The South Korean Defense Ministry called the violation of its airspace by North Korean drones "a clear provocation" and pledged to respond decisively.
South Korea last reported seeing North Korean drones south of the inter-Korean border in 2014 and 2017.
