https://sputniknews.com/20221228/nationwide-freeze-deaths-southwest-delays-ukraine-peace-forecasts-1105831036.html

Nationwide Freeze Deaths, Southwest Delays, Ukraine Peace Forecasts

Nationwide Freeze Deaths, Southwest Delays, Ukraine Peace Forecasts

Flight chaos erupts as record cold greets holiday travelers – and the migrants dumped at the vice president’s house on Christmas Eve. 28.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-28T08:39+0000

2022-12-28T08:39+0000

2022-12-28T08:39+0000

political misfits

ukraine

air

travel

twitter

crypto

republicans

buffalo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/1b/1105830890_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e8b4e59d744ddf71f5bfdf56a5d82990.png

Nationwide Freeze Deaths, Southwest Delays, Ukraine Peace Forecasts Flight chaos erupts as record cold greets holiday travelers – and the migrants dumped at the vice president’s house on Christmas Eve.

Foreign affairs and security analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Kiev requesting peace talks that exclude Russia, whether attacks on both sides of the Ukraine conflict are becoming more sophisticated, continuing instability within the Nagorno-Karabakh region, and demonstrations against a hate crime against Kurds in Paris.Founder of aviation consulting firm Mackey International Keith Mackey discusses the travel chaos witnessed this week, including the mass cancellation of two-thirds of Southwest Airlines flights, and why COVID relief to airlines like Southwest hasn’t improved service.Real Progressives founder and Modern Monetary Theory evangelist Steve Grumbine discusses the fallout of the storm in Buffalo and whether more investment in public safety could have limited the growing death toll, how parental rights can be stripped because of a failure to pay foster care bills, and Bloomberg admitting the predatory nature of both crypto and other financial instruments.Editor of The Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses revelations about Twitter’s work with agencies across the government, Google's former CEO funding a dozen science positions in the executive branch, more Republicans considering a primary run in 2024, and the ongoing unraveling of George Santos’ record.The Misfits also discussed Prince Andrew’s fall from grace, the CIA’s new lab network, and the court battle over Title 42 immigration restrictions.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

buffalo

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

ukraine, air, travel, twitter, crypto, republicans, buffalo, аудио