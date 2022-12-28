https://sputniknews.com/20221228/las-vegas-strip-club-makes-special-offer-to-stranded-airport-travelers-1105850723.html

Las Vegas Strip Club Makes Special Offer To Stranded Airport Travelers

Those airport travelers, who trapped in Los Angeles due to weather-related flight cancellations, may receive an unexpected benefit.

More than 2,800 stranded passengers at Las Vegas airport will be able to get bonuses when they visit Larry Flynt's Hustler Club.The club has announced that it will not only provide a free ride from the airport to its doors, but also give free admission to anyone who can produce a ticket for a cancelled flight, not to mention a free drink.Stormy weather has caused massive flight delays in the US. According to American media, Southwest Airlines has "wiped out any ability to make a reservation until 1 January".According to flight-tracking service FlightAware, as of 27 December more than 2,800 flights had been canceled, including in California alone:On 21 December, severe winter storms struck the US, causing normal life to be put on ice for many Americans. The results of this disaster not only included massive flight delays, but also at least 50 deaths and cases of looting.

