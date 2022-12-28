https://sputniknews.com/20221228/first-south-korean-lunar-orbiter-successfully-enters-moon-orbit-science-ministry-1105847130.html

First South Korean Lunar Orbiter Successfully Enters Moon Orbit: Science Ministry

First South Korean Lunar Orbiter Successfully Enters Moon Orbit: Science Ministry

South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri has successfully entered the orbit of the moon

Danuri ("Enjoy the Moon") was launched from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on August 5 and has been flying along its intended trajectory toward the moon since then. "After leaving Earth on August 5, Danuri has successfully come to the moon following its 145-day trip ... I declare the entrance of the first South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri to the moon orbit successful," Vice Minister of Science and ICT Oh Tae-seog told a briefing. The official stated that the orbiter is now orbiting the moon at a speed of 1.62 kilometers per second (1 mile per second) and flying around it in a regular two hour cycle, according to the ministry. In January, Danuri will begin its year-long mission studying the lunar environment, terrain and possible landing sites for future missions. This is South Korea’s first space mission outside of Earth’s orbit.

