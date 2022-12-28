International
First South Korean Lunar Orbiter Successfully Enters Moon Orbit: Science Ministry
First South Korean Lunar Orbiter Successfully Enters Moon Orbit: Science Ministry
South Korean lunar orbiter Danuri has successfully entered the orbit of the moon
09:14 GMT 28.12.2022
