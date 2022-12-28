https://sputniknews.com/20221228/explosion-reported-in-south-of-stockholm-grenade-fragments-found-at-site-1105834484.html
Explosion Reported in South of Stockholm, Grenade Fragments Found at Site
Explosion Reported in South of Stockholm, Grenade Fragments Found at Site
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion has taken place in the south of the Swedish capital Stockholm, with hand grenade fragments having been found at the site... 28.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-28T01:42+0000
2022-12-28T01:42+0000
2022-12-28T01:38+0000
world
explosion
stockholm
sweden
grenade
fragments
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104486/47/1044864748_0:213:2562:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_d5d5d005579993cec1b43150050da310.jpg
The Aftonbladet newspaper reported on Tuesday that the explosion unfolded near a gate of a residential building in the city's Enskededalen district. Several people wearing dark clothes and a vehicle were reportedly seen fleeing the scene. No one has been injured in the incident, the newspaper said. Damages at the scene included broken glass and a water leak.First responders were said to have been called to the area at about 10:28 p.m. local time, with callers having informed dispatchers that loud bangs and smoke had been detected in the building's stairwell.An investigation into the incident is ongoing as officials are examining the scene and speaking with eyewitnesses.
https://sputniknews.com/20200924/letter-with-powder-reportedly-found-outside-uk-embassy-in-stockholm-probed-by-bomb-squad-1080560972.html
stockholm
sweden
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104486/47/1044864748_37:0:2525:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_91c789a773c3cd616a208a276caecfdd.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
explosion, stockholm, sweden, grenade, fragments
explosion, stockholm, sweden, grenade, fragments
Explosion Reported in South of Stockholm, Grenade Fragments Found at Site
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An explosion has taken place in the south of the Swedish capital Stockholm, with hand grenade fragments having been found at the site, Swedish media reported.
The Aftonbladet newspaper reported on Tuesday that the explosion unfolded near a gate of a residential building in the city's Enskededalen district. Several people wearing dark clothes and a vehicle were reportedly seen fleeing the scene.
No one has been injured in the incident, the newspaper said. Damages at the scene included broken glass and a water leak.
First responders were said to have been called to the area at about 10:28 p.m. local time, with callers having informed dispatchers that loud bangs and smoke had been detected in the building's stairwell.
24 September 2020, 13:27 GMT
An investigation into the incident is ongoing as officials are examining the scene and speaking with eyewitnesses.