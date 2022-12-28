https://sputniknews.com/20221228/brazils-police-investigating-possible-bomb-threat-in-countrys-capital-reports-say-1105836503.html
Brazil's Police Investigating Possible Bomb Threat in Country's Capital, Reports Say
The Brazilian police are investigating a possible bomb threat in the country's capital Brasilia
According to the report, a suspicious backpack had been left near the gas storage of one of the city's hotels. A bomb squad has arrived on the scene. The police have received four warnings about possible bomb threats in the last few days. The most serious case occurred on December 24, when explosives were found near a truck in the vicinity of Brasilia International Airport. The suspect in the case has been detained. Lula won the Brazilian presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by a close margin. Lula will be sworn in as the country's president on January 1.
RIO DE JANEIRO (Sputnik) - The Brazilian police are investigating a possible bomb threat in the country's capital Brasilia a few days ahead of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's swearing-in ceremony, Brazilian news portal reported on Tuesday.
According to the report, a suspicious backpack had been left near the gas storage of one of the city's hotels. A bomb squad has arrived on the scene.
The police have received four warnings about possible bomb threats in the last few days.
The most serious case occurred on December 24, when explosives were found near a truck in the vicinity of Brasilia
International Airport. The suspect in the case has been detained.
Lula won the Brazilian presidential election in the runoff on October 30, defeating former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro by a close margin. Lula will be sworn in as the country's president on January 1.