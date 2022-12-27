https://sputniknews.com/20221227/video-thousands-stranded-across-us-amid-bevy-of-cancellations-from-southwest-airlines-1105832325.html

Video: Thousands Stranded Across US Amid Bevy of Cancellations From Southwest Airlines

Video: Thousands Stranded Across US Amid Bevy of Cancellations From Southwest Airlines

In a typical year, 1-3% of airline flights are canceled. Even before Winter Storm Elliott, 2022 was on pace to have the highest cancellation rate outside of...

Southwest Airlines has canceled thousands of flights nationwide, stranding holiday travelers and frustrating customers as the company struggles to resume normal operations after a deadly winter storm.As of 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday, 3,020 flights either originating in or arriving in the United States were canceled. The vast majority of those flights, 2,590, were from Southwest Airlines. The canceled flights represent 63% of Southwest’s total flights in the country and another 16%, 655, have been delayed.Things do not appear to be getting better anytime soon for Southwest customers. Roughly the same amount, 2,477 flights have already been canceled by Southwest for Wednesday, and 1,138 Thursday flights have also been axed.Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal Monday evening that problems are expected to continue. “In all likelihood, we’ll have another tough day tomorrow as we work our way out of this,” he said.One reason Southwest is having more difficulty recovering from the storm compared to other major airlines is that Southwest operates differently than most of its competitors.Most major airlines utilize a “hub and spoke” system, which has crews and planes return to major hubs after each trip. This allows airlines to easily cut off areas affected by weather and resume service quickly.Southwest instead manages its routes with a “point to point” system. When it is functioning properly, Southwest’s system enables more direct flights but when things go wrong it can cause a cascading effect, leaving crew and planes scattered across the country and disrupting service.Southwest customers have flocked to social media, documenting their tribulations by posting videos of hundreds of pieces of luggage left on the airport floor and travelers stranded in the airport, sleeping in seats and on the ground.The Transportation Workers Union (TWU) Local 556, which represents Southwest flight attendants, blamed Southwest’s “antiquated” system, claiming workers have demanded modernization for years.The US Department of Transportation said it is looking into “Southwest’s unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays & reports of lack of prompt customer service.” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg added he is monitoring the situation and will have more to say on Wednesday.Winter Storm Elliott not only caused flight cancellations and delays nationwide; it was also the deadliest winter storm in the United States since 1993’s “The Storm of the Century” killed 318 people.Winter Storm Elliott was responsible for at least 64 deaths nationwide, including 30 in the Buffalo, New York, region where state and federal military police have been called in to enforce a driving ban. The storm also knocked out power for hundreds of thousands of residents in multiple states from Texas to Maine.

