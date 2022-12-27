https://sputniknews.com/20221227/teslas-stock-plummets-106-on-news-shanghai-gigafactory-will-scale-back-production-next-month-1105832680.html

Tesla's Stock Plummets 10.6% on News Shanghai Gigafactory Will Scale Back Production Next Month

Electric car manufacturer Tesla has suffered an incredible loss of value in 2022, with its stock price plummeting by 72% since January 1. CEO Elon Musk has... 27.12.2022, Sputnik International

Another collapse in Tesla's stock has set the company up for its worst-ever month, quarter, and year, having lost 72.3% of its value since the start of the year. When the New York Stock Exchange closed on Tuesday, Tesla was valued at just $109.52 per share.However, a reduced production schedule will now begin on January 3 and run until January 19, followed by a total closure from January 20 until January 31. The Lunar New Year, the biggest holiday on the Chinese calendar, begins on January 22.CEO Elon Musk’s fascination with his newest acquisition, social media giant Twitter, has continued to draw the ire of Tesla investors, who have blamed him for Tesla’s struggles.Gerber then iterated a list of demands of Musk, including knowing when he’d return to Tesla from micromanaging Twitter, and communication about Musk’s massive sales of Tesla stock. Year-to-date, the billionaire industrialist has liquidated about $40 billion of his shares in the company.Musk has argued the decline in Tesla’s stock has been driven by interest rate increases by the US Federal Reserve, which hiked its Federal Funds Rate considerably since March in an effort to stop record-high inflation.

