Study Reveals How Women Detect Single Men By Their Smell
An experiment by psychologists from Macquarie University in Sydney Australia, showed that women can tell by smell which men are married and which are not. Moreover, women find the odor of single men sexier than the smell of those who are already taken.The experiment involved 82 heterosexual women, whose age ranged from 18 to 35 years. Researchers asked them to evaluate the body and facial odors of men. Each participant of the study received T-shirts from six men: three of them did not have a permanent relationship, and three were married. The men wore their T-shirts for 24 hours, with the ladies having to smell them afterwards. They were also asked to answer the following questions: "How much do you like/dislike this smell?" and "How sexy does this odor smell?".Researchers found that the body odors of single men were stronger for all women than those of men in a relationship. Married participants also rated the faces of single men as more masculine.According to the scientists, women can spot single men out because of testosterone levels: the higher the testosterone level, the stronger the smell. It may be advantageous for women from an evolutionary point of view to look for single men, because they potentially have more resources and time to spend.
One of the questions of physiology is how a person's smell affects the behavior of those around them. The latest research has focused on how, in particular, men's scent affects women.
An experiment
by psychologists from Macquarie University in Sydney Australia, showed that women can tell by smell which men are married and which are not. Moreover, women find the odor of single men sexier than the smell of those who are already taken.
The experiment involved 82 heterosexual women, whose age ranged from 18 to 35 years. Researchers asked them to evaluate the body and facial odors of men. Each participant of the study received T-shirts from six men: three of them did not have a permanent relationship, and three were married.
The men wore their T-shirts for 24 hours, with the ladies having to smell them afterwards. They were also asked to answer the following questions: "How much do you like/dislike this smell?" and "How sexy does this odor smell?".
Researchers found that the body odors of single men were stronger for all women than those of men in a relationship. Married participants also rated the faces of single men as more masculine.
According to the scientists, women can spot single men out because of testosterone levels: the higher the testosterone level, the stronger the smell. It may be advantageous for women from an evolutionary point of view to look for single men, because they potentially have more resources and time to spend.