Polish Defense Ministry: France to Provide Poland With Two Military Satellites

Polish Defense Ministry: France to Provide Poland With Two Military Satellites

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has signed an agreement with France for the supply of two surveillance satellites and a receiving station, Polish National Defense...

Earlier, the deal was signed during French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu's visit to Warsaw. The minister added that the satellites ordered from France will work in cooperation with French satellites, which, according to him, "ensures even greater efficiency." Lecornu, in turn, noted on social media that this contract is proof of the deep ties between France and Poland in the defense sector. "This important contract demonstrates Poland's confidence in our technology and industry," Lecornu said on Twitter. Lecornu also added that the deal will help create 500 jobs in France for five years. According to BFMTV, Lecornu will travel to Ukraine on December 28 to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. Lecornu will reaffirm France's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian troops. In June, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Kiev, and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has already visited the Ukrainian capital three times since the beginning of the special military operation.

