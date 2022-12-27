International
Polish Defense Ministry: France to Provide Poland With Two Military Satellites
Polish Defense Ministry: France to Provide Poland With Two Military Satellites
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has signed an agreement with France for the supply of two surveillance satellites and a receiving station, Polish National Defense... 27.12.2022, Sputnik International
Polish Defense Ministry: France to Provide Poland With Two Military Satellites

23:31 GMT 27.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
Polish national flag - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.12.2022
© AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland has signed an agreement with France for the supply of two surveillance satellites and a receiving station, Polish National Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said on Tuesday.
Earlier, the deal was signed during French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu's visit to Warsaw.
"Our cooperation, our just-approved agreement concerns the acquisition of two satellites for the Polish army, which we will receive by 2027... The contract concerns two satellites as well as a ground station where the received images will be processed," Błaszczak told a briefing.
The minister added that the satellites ordered from France will work in cooperation with French satellites, which, according to him, "ensures even greater efficiency."
Lecornu, in turn, noted on social media that this contract is proof of the deep ties between France and Poland in the defense sector.
"This important contract demonstrates Poland's confidence in our technology and industry," Lecornu said on Twitter.
Lecornu also added that the deal will help create 500 jobs in France for five years.
According to BFMTV, Lecornu will travel to Ukraine on December 28 to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. Lecornu will reaffirm France's commitment to supporting Ukraine in the conflict with Russia and pay tribute to fallen Ukrainian troops.
In June, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Kiev, and French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has already visited the Ukrainian capital three times since the beginning of the special military operation.
