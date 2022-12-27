https://sputniknews.com/20221227/australia-reportedly-planning-to-deploy-new-missile-systems-amid-china-taiwan-tensions-1105826901.html

Australia Reportedly Planning to Deploy New Missile Systems Amid China-Taiwan Tensions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Australian government has been considering the possibility of deploying a new missile system in the country’s north coast presumably... 27.12.2022, Sputnik International

The government has been reviewing the StrikeMaster land-based maritime strike system and the Naval Strike Missile anti-ship and land-attack armament as potential variants, the report said. The report added that Australia had "lagged for years" in obtaining mobile missile launchers and aimed to make up for it as Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles called for new weapons systems to threaten an adversary "much further" from the Australian shores. Beijing earlier said that the reason for difficulties in its relations with Canberra in recent years is that the Australian authorities treat China as an adversary rather than a partner.

