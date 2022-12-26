https://sputniknews.com/20221226/president-putin-participates-in-informal-meeting-of-cis-leaders-in-st-petersburg-1105792966.html
President Putin Participates in Informal Meeting of CIS Leaders in St. Petersburg
President Putin Participates in Informal Meeting of CIS Leaders in St. Petersburg
CIS leaders gather in Peterspurg to sum up the results of 2022 and share plans for the future development of the Commonwealth.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a traditional informal meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Saint Petersburg on Monday, December 26.Informal summits of CIS at the end of the year, gathered by the Russian president, have been held over the past years and have already become a tradition. Putin invited the CIS leaders to the current summit during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 9 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
News
President Putin Participates in Informal Meeting of CIS Leaders in St. Petersburg
The leaders of the CIS nations are expected to summarize the results of the passing year and share their outlook for the future development of the Commonwealth.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a traditional informal meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Saint Petersburg on Monday, December 26.
Informal summits of CIS at the end of the year, gathered by the Russian president, have been held over the past years and have already become a tradition. Putin invited the CIS leaders to the current summit during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 9 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!