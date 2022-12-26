https://sputniknews.com/20221226/president-putin-participates-in-informal-meeting-of-cis-leaders-in-st-petersburg-1105792966.html

President Putin Participates in Informal Meeting of CIS Leaders in St. Petersburg

President Putin Participates in Informal Meeting of CIS Leaders in St. Petersburg

CIS leaders gather in Peterspurg to sum up the results of 2022 and share plans for the future development of the Commonwealth.

2022-12-26T12:39+0000

2022-12-26T12:39+0000

2022-12-26T12:39+0000

russia

vladimir putin

cis

commonwealth of independent states

leader

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103793313_0:0:3103:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_154106f7c9aa775446bf041b1248759b.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in a traditional informal meeting of leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Saint Petersburg on Monday, December 26.Informal summits of CIS at the end of the year, gathered by the Russian president, have been held over the past years and have already become a tradition. Putin invited the CIS leaders to the current summit during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 9 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

President Putin Participates in Informal Meeting of CIS Leaders in St. Petersburg President Putin Participates in Informal Meeting of CIS Leaders in St. Petersburg 2022-12-26T12:39+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vladimir putin, russia, putin, cis, cis informal summit, results of year 2022