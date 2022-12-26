https://sputniknews.com/20221226/kyrgyzstan-tajikistan-agree-to-avoid-escalation-on-interstate-border-1105805008.html

Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Agree to Avoid Escalation on Interstate Border

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to prevent aggravation of the situation on the border between the two countries, the Kyrgyz Border... 26.12.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, the head of the Kyrgyz border service Ularbek Sharsheyev and the commander of the Tajik border troops Rajabali Rahmonali met in the Kyrgyz village of Borborduk. During the meeting, the heads of border guard agencies discussed the implementation of previously signed protocols to stabilize the situation in the border areas. In addition, they discussed the current situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border and noted directions for the development of bilateral border cooperation. "As a result of the talks, the sides agreed to prevent actions that provoke aggravation of relations between the parties on the state border," a representative of the border service said.The representatives of border agencies also noted "the achieved positive results of joint activities in solving border issues" and agreed to continue the work of the joint working commission in 2023, according to the official. The Kyrgyz-Tajik border, not demarcated since the Soviet Union's breakdown, frequently becomes a zone of clashes. The last time the situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border escalated was in September. As a result of the clashes, Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 injured.

