International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221226/at-least-17-people-reported-dead-110-injured-in-heavy-snowfall-in-japan-1105792561.html
At Least 17 People Reported Dead, 110 Injured in Heavy Snowfall in Japan
At Least 17 People Reported Dead, 110 Injured in Heavy Snowfall in Japan
At least 17 people have died and 110 more have been injured as a result of heavy snowfall in Japan
2022-12-26T07:22+0000
2022-12-26T07:22+0000
world
japan
snowfall
weather
winter storm
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082100509_0:116:3001:1804_1920x0_80_0_0_c5fac7bcd0f5386450b65cdc6214348c.jpg
Severe snowfall has been hitting northern and western Japan since December 17. Many people have died or got injured after falling from the roof, while removing snow, or getting buried underneath snow sliding off rooftops. Winter storm has continued through Monday, with snow piling up higher than 160 centimeters (5.2 feet) in some areas. Heavy snow has led to power outages across the country, leaving around 1,000 households in the prefecture of Niigata alone without power for over a week.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082100509_220:0:2779:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_611491f7e1183a35ec38bf939a11825a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
snowfall in japan, japanese killed by snow, snowstorm in niigata, winter storm in japan, japanese snowstorm death toll
snowfall in japan, japanese killed by snow, snowstorm in niigata, winter storm in japan, japanese snowstorm death toll

At Least 17 People Reported Dead, 110 Injured in Heavy Snowfall in Japan

07:22 GMT 26.12.2022
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiПоследствия сильнейшего за 13 лет снегопада в Токио, февраль 2014 года
Последствия сильнейшего за 13 лет снегопада в Токио, февраль 2014 года - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2022
© AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - At least 17 people have died and 110 more have been injured as a result of heavy snowfall in Japan, the national TV reported on Monday, citing sources in the country's disaster management.
Severe snowfall has been hitting northern and western Japan since December 17. Many people have died or got injured after falling from the roof, while removing snow, or getting buried underneath snow sliding off rooftops.
Winter storm has continued through Monday, with snow piling up higher than 160 centimeters (5.2 feet) in some areas.
Heavy snow has led to power outages across the country, leaving around 1,000 households in the prefecture of Niigata alone without power for over a week.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала