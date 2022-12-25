https://sputniknews.com/20221225/un-human-rights-chief-slams-talibans-ban-on-women-working-for-ngos-as-blow-to-rights-1105786929.html

UN Human Rights Chief Slams Taliban's Ban on Women Working for NGOs as 'Blow' to Rights

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The decision by the Taliban* to prohibit women from working in non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan is a "blow" to women's rights... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday, Afghan media reported that the Taliban government ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations in Afghanistan to suspend the work of their female employees until further notice. On Tuesday, the Afghan Education Ministry within the Taliban government ordered the suspension of girls' education in private and public higher education institutions. The ban has been harshly criticized by a number of international organizations and global leaders.*under UN sanctions for terrorism

