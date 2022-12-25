https://sputniknews.com/20221225/turkeys-erdogan-to-discuss-gas-hub-project-proposed-by-russias-putin-on-monday---source-1105788695.html

Turkey's Erdogan to Discuss Gas Hub Project Proposed by Russia's Putin on Monday - Source

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on December 26 will discuss with the cabinet an issue of establishing a gas hub proposed by Russian...

The source added that Erdogan would inform the public on the meeting's outcomes in his address to the nation. On October 12, Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to Turkey. The next day, the Russian and Turkish presidents discussed the idea during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions in both countries to start implementing the project.

