Pope Francis Delivers Urbi et Orbi Blessing From St. Peter's Basilica on Christmas Day

Urbi et Orbi means “to the city (implying Rome) and to the world.” The term dates back to Ancient Rome, where important announcements began with this... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International

Pope Francis pronounced his traditional Urbi et Orbi Christmas message from St Peter's Basilica in Vatican City on Sunday, December 25. Currently the Pope delivers Urbi et Orbi holiday tidings on two important dates for Christians - Christmas and Easter. Previously, there was a practice of delivering the papal blessing to the "City and the World" on the Feast of Saints Peter and Paul, on the Feast of the Ascension of Jesus and on the Feast of Assumption of Mary. However, this practice was discontinued in 1870.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

