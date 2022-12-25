https://sputniknews.com/20221225/one-woman-killed-several-people-injured-in-shooting-at-pub-in-merseyside-uk--1105778957.html

One Woman Killed, Several People Injured in Shooting at Pub in Merseyside, UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown individual opened fire in a pub in the UK county of Merseyside on Christmas Eve, killing one woman and injuring several other people.

The incident occurred in the Wallasey Village district at around 23:50 GMT on Saturday. The police added that several other people sustained injuries and three men had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

