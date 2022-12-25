https://sputniknews.com/20221225/one-woman-killed-several-people-injured-in-shooting-at-pub-in-merseyside-uk--1105778957.html
One Woman Killed, Several People Injured in Shooting at Pub in Merseyside, UK
One Woman Killed, Several People Injured in Shooting at Pub in Merseyside, UK
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown individual opened fire in a pub in the UK county of Merseyside on Christmas Eve, killing one woman and injuring several other... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-25T08:19+0000
2022-12-25T08:19+0000
2022-12-25T08:19+0000
world
shooting
crime
pub
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100843517_0:77:2000:1202_1920x0_80_0_0_10872e3689366e333acddc439029fd86.jpg
The incident occurred in the Wallasey Village district at around 23:50 GMT on Saturday. The police added that several other people sustained injuries and three men had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100843517_67:0:2000:1450_1920x0_80_0_0_b5ba6c1e2e92ec68c760651c17751b3e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
woman killed in uk, woman killed in pub, shooting in pub, shooting in uk, woman shot down
woman killed in uk, woman killed in pub, shooting in pub, shooting in uk, woman shot down
One Woman Killed, Several People Injured in Shooting at Pub in Merseyside, UK
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown individual opened fire in a pub in the UK county of Merseyside on Christmas Eve, killing one woman and injuring several other people, local police said on Sunday.
"We can confirm we have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Wallasey Village," the Merseyside Police said in a statement.
The incident occurred in the Wallasey Village district at around 23:50 GMT on Saturday.
"A young woman was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with a gunshot wound to which she succumbed and was sadly pronounced deceased," the statement read.
The police added that several other people sustained injuries and three men had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.