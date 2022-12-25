International
Sputnik International
One Woman Killed, Several People Injured in Shooting at Pub in Merseyside, UK
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An unknown individual opened fire in a pub in the UK county of Merseyside on Christmas Eve, killing one woman and injuring several other... 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
The incident occurred in the Wallasey Village district at around 23:50 GMT on Saturday. The police added that several other people sustained injuries and three men had been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
woman killed in uk, woman killed in pub, shooting in pub, shooting in uk, woman shot down
woman killed in uk, woman killed in pub, shooting in pub, shooting in uk, woman shot down

One Woman Killed, Several People Injured in Shooting at Pub in Merseyside, UK

08:19 GMT 25.12.2022
Armed British police patrol London's Leicester Square (File)
© AP Photo / MAX NASH
