Bus Accident in Canada Leaves Over 50 People Hospitalized
Bus Accident in Canada Leaves Over 50 People Hospitalized
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus accident occurred in southwestern Canada, leaving 53 people hospitalized, a local health authority said on Sunday. 25.12.2022, Sputnik International
According to British Columbia's emergency health services (BCEHS), the accident took place on Highway 97 near the Loon Lake. Multiple ground units had been dispatched and were working on scene, BCEHS added. The authorities have given no details on the cause of the accident so far.
Bus Accident in Canada Leaves Over 50 People Hospitalized

15:01 GMT 25.12.2022
