Bus Accident in Canada Leaves Over 50 People Hospitalized
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bus accident occurred in southwestern Canada, leaving 53 people hospitalized, a local health authority said on Sunday.
"Interior Health has initiated a Code Orange response as a result of a bus accident on #HWY97C. Medical teams are currently receiving 53 patients at 3 hospitals located in #Kelowna, #Penticton, #Merritt," Interior Health, British Columbia's regional healthcare authority, wrote on Twitter.
According to British Columbia's emergency health services (BCEHS), the accident took place on Highway 97 near the Loon Lake. Multiple ground units had been dispatched and were working on scene, BCEHS added.
The authorities have given no details on the cause of the accident so far.