The American Uniparty Celebrate the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

The American Uniparty Celebrate the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill

GUESTSTaylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange Spends Another Christmas in Prison, Israel Was a Pfizer Testing Lab, and COVID-19 is a Free Speech IssueKaren Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Living in Slovenia, Writing Current Events as a Story, and The Age of Drones In the first hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about the doctors censored during the pandemic, vaccine injuries, and big pharma corruption. Taylor discussed the use of Israel as a COVID-19 testing ground and the censorship surrounding the COVID narrative. Taylor commented on the vaccine injuries to children and how laws in certain American states have changed to censor medical professionals.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about writing essays, the fragmentation of the mind, and government drone technology. Karen talked about her life in Slovenia and how she started writing essays online. Karen explained her article on government drones and the surveillance use of drones.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

