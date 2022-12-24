The American Uniparty Celebrate the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
04:25 GMT 24.12.2022 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 24.12.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Congress passing the $1.7 trillion spending bill, and the January 6th committee recommending Donald Trump be barred from political office.
GUESTS
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange Spends Another Christmas in Prison, Israel Was a Pfizer Testing Lab, and COVID-19 is a Free Speech Issue
Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Living in Slovenia, Writing Current Events as a Story, and The Age of Drones
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about the doctors censored during the pandemic, vaccine injuries, and big pharma corruption. Taylor discussed the use of Israel as a COVID-19 testing ground and the censorship surrounding the COVID narrative. Taylor commented on the vaccine injuries to children and how laws in certain American states have changed to censor medical professionals.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about writing essays, the fragmentation of the mind, and government drone technology. Karen talked about her life in Slovenia and how she started writing essays online. Karen explained her article on government drones and the surveillance use of drones.
Karen Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Living in Slovenia, Writing Current Events as a Story, and The Age of Drones
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about the doctors censored during the pandemic, vaccine injuries, and big pharma corruption. Taylor discussed the use of Israel as a COVID-19 testing ground and the censorship surrounding the COVID narrative. Taylor commented on the vaccine injuries to children and how laws in certain American states have changed to censor medical professionals.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about writing essays, the fragmentation of the mind, and government drone technology. Karen talked about her life in Slovenia and how she started writing essays online. Karen explained her article on government drones and the surveillance use of drones.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.