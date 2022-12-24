International
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Lee Stranahan and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
The American Uniparty Celebrate the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
The American Uniparty Celebrate the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Congress passing the $1.7 trillion spending bill, and the...
The American Uniparty Celebrate the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the US Congress passing the $1.7 trillion spending bill, and the January 6th committee recommending Donald Trump be barred from political office.
GUESTSTaylor Hudak - Journalist &amp; Editor with AcTVism Munich | Julian Assange Spends Another Christmas in Prison, Israel Was a Pfizer Testing Lab, and COVID-19 is a Free Speech IssueKaren Hunt - Writer, Artist, and Kickboxer | Living in Slovenia, Writing Current Events as a Story, and The Age of Drones In the first hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about the doctors censored during the pandemic, vaccine injuries, and big pharma corruption. Taylor discussed the use of Israel as a COVID-19 testing ground and the censorship surrounding the COVID narrative. Taylor commented on the vaccine injuries to children and how laws in certain American states have changed to censor medical professionals.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Karen Hunt about writing essays, the fragmentation of the mind, and government drone technology. Karen talked about her life in Slovenia and how she started writing essays online. Karen explained her article on government drones and the surveillance use of drones.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
The American Uniparty Celebrate the $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
