Russia Plans to Stick to Current Volume of Oil Transit Through Druzhba Pipeline - Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Next year, Russia plans to maintain the current volume of oil pumped through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

"As far as we know, in November, Transneft confirmed having received a notification from Ukrtransnafta about an increase in tariffs for pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through the territory of Ukraine, starting from January 1, 2023," Galuzin said. "I can only add that on December 20, in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel, the president of Transneft, [Nikolai] Tokarev said that, next year, the volume of oil pumped through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will remain at this year’s level," the deputy foreign minister told Sputnik.

