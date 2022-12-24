International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Russia Plans to Stick to Current Volume of Oil Transit Through Druzhba Pipeline - Deputy FM
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Next year, Russia plans to maintain the current volume of oil pumped through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
"As far as we know, in November, Transneft confirmed having received a notification from Ukrtransnafta about an increase in tariffs for pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through the territory of Ukraine, starting from January 1, 2023," Galuzin said. "I can only add that on December 20, in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel, the president of Transneft, [Nikolai] Tokarev said that, next year, the volume of oil pumped through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will remain at this year’s level," the deputy foreign minister told Sputnik.
04:03 GMT 24.12.2022 (Updated: 04:04 GMT 24.12.2022)
© AP Photo / Sven KaestnerA Jan. 10, 2007 file photo shows a pumping station at the end of the oil pipeline "Druzhba" (Friendship) in the eastern German refinery PCK Schwedt, background, in Schwedt.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Next year, Russia plans to maintain the current volume of oil pumped through the Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Sputnik.
"As far as we know, in November, Transneft confirmed having received a notification from Ukrtransnafta about an increase in tariffs for pumping oil through the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through the territory of Ukraine, starting from January 1, 2023," Galuzin said.
"I can only add that on December 20, in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel, the president of Transneft, [Nikolai] Tokarev said that, next year, the volume of oil pumped through the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline to Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will remain at this year’s level," the deputy foreign minister told Sputnik.
