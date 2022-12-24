https://sputniknews.com/20221224/pope-francis-leads-christmas-eve-mass-in-the-vatican-1105771355.html
Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican
The Roman Catholic Church celebrates Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar - on the night of 24-25 December. 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from the Vatican City, where Pope Francis leads Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter's Basilica. Tens of thousands of devout Catholics from around the world gathered to attend the event.The celebration comes amid rumors of the deteriorating health of the pontiff. Pope Francis himself did not elaborate on the issue, however, the head of the Catholic Church told press that he signed a letter of resignation in case of impediments for medical reasons and gave it to the secretary of state.
Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican
The Roman Catholic Church celebrates Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar - on the night of 24-25 December.
Sputnik is live from the Vatican City, where Pope Francis leads Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica. Tens of thousands of devout Catholics from around the world gathered to attend the event.
The celebration comes amid rumors of the deteriorating health of the pontiff. Pope Francis himself did not elaborate on the issue, however, the head of the Catholic Church told press that he signed a letter of resignation in case of impediments for medical reasons and gave it to the secretary of state.
