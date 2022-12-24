https://sputniknews.com/20221224/pope-francis-leads-christmas-eve-mass-in-the-vatican-1105771355.html

Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican

Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican

The Roman Catholic Church celebrates Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar - on the night of 24-25 December. 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-24T18:24+0000

2022-12-24T18:24+0000

2022-12-24T18:24+0000

world

pope francis

christmas

christmas mass

catholic church

vatican city

vatican

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082536845_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_19f22a5574b7df63cb3d0ea7d1a4209b.jpg

Sputnik is live from the Vatican City, where Pope Francis leads Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica. Tens of thousands of devout Catholics from around the world gathered to attend the event.The celebration comes amid rumors of the deteriorating health of the pontiff. Pope Francis himself did not elaborate on the issue, however, the head of the Catholic Church told press that he signed a letter of resignation in case of impediments for medical reasons and gave it to the secretary of state.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

vatican city

vatican

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican 2022-12-24T18:24+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pope francis leads christmas eve mass in vatican, christmas eve mass in vatican, catholics celebrate christmas