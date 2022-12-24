International
WATCH LIVE: Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputniknews.com/20221224/pope-francis-leads-christmas-eve-mass-in-the-vatican-1105771355.html
Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican
Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican
The Roman Catholic Church celebrates Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar - on the night of 24-25 December. 24.12.2022, Sputnik International
2022-12-24T18:24+0000
2022-12-24T18:24+0000
world
pope francis
christmas
christmas mass
catholic church
vatican city
vatican
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082536845_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_19f22a5574b7df63cb3d0ea7d1a4209b.jpg
Sputnik is live from the Vatican City, where Pope Francis leads Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica. Tens of thousands of devout Catholics from around the world gathered to attend the event.The celebration comes amid rumors of the deteriorating health of the pontiff. Pope Francis himself did not elaborate on the issue, however, the head of the Catholic Church told press that he signed a letter of resignation in case of impediments for medical reasons and gave it to the secretary of state.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
vatican city
vatican
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican
Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican
2022-12-24T18:24+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082536845_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_68b21919218f98709bc0b9e38c219569.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pope francis leads christmas eve mass in vatican, christmas eve mass in vatican, catholics celebrate christmas
pope francis leads christmas eve mass in vatican, christmas eve mass in vatican, catholics celebrate christmas

Pope Francis Leads Christmas Eve Mass in the Vatican

18:24 GMT 24.12.2022
© AP Photo / Filippo MontefortePope Francis celebrates Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Sunday, April 4, 2021, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic
Pope Francis celebrates Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica at The Vatican Sunday, April 4, 2021, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.12.2022
© AP Photo / Filippo Monteforte
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The Roman Catholic Church celebrates Christmas according to the Gregorian calendar - on the night of 24-25 December.
Sputnik is live from the Vatican City, where Pope Francis leads Christmas Eve Mass from St. Peter’s Basilica. Tens of thousands of devout Catholics from around the world gathered to attend the event.
The celebration comes amid rumors of the deteriorating health of the pontiff. Pope Francis himself did not elaborate on the issue, however, the head of the Catholic Church told press that he signed a letter of resignation in case of impediments for medical reasons and gave it to the secretary of state.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала