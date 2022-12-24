https://sputniknews.com/20221224/chilean-president-vows-to-determine-cause-of-vina-del-mar-fire-1105744493.html

Chilean President Vows to Determine Cause of Vina Del Mar Fire

Chilean President Vows to Determine Cause of Vina Del Mar Fire

SANTIAGO (Sputnik) - Chile’s President Gabriel Boric has promised to find those responsible for the fire that continues to rage in the city of Vina del Mar... 24.12.2022, Sputnik International

2022-12-24T05:17+0000

2022-12-24T05:17+0000

2022-12-24T05:17+0000

americas

chile

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0c/18/1105744347_0:96:3073:1824_1920x0_80_0_0_7820dca476c2e1dc009629c34cfa4536.jpg

The fire erupted earlier this week and has destroyed 130 homes, leaving two people dead and 30 injured. At least 70 people have sought refuge in temporary shelters. According to the Chilean presidency, Boric traveled to Vina del Mar on Friday to monitor emergency efforts. "We are going to move heaven, sea and earth to find those responsible, if it is determined that this was done on purpose," Boric said at a Friday press conference after meeting with police, ministers, as well as local and provincial authorities. He asked the public to provide help to the affected families. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

americas

chile

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vina del mar fire, chile fire, vina del mar fire chile, chile president on vina del mar fire