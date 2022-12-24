International
Chilean President Vows to Determine Cause of Vina Del Mar Fire
The fire erupted earlier this week and has destroyed 130 homes, leaving two people dead and 30 injured. At least 70 people have sought refuge in temporary shelters. According to the Chilean presidency, Boric traveled to Vina del Mar on Friday to monitor emergency efforts. "We are going to move heaven, sea and earth to find those responsible, if it is determined that this was done on purpose," Boric said at a Friday press conference after meeting with police, ministers, as well as local and provincial authorities. He asked the public to provide help to the affected families. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
