Canada Faces Dramatic Decline in Polar Bear Population

Canada Faces Dramatic Decline in Polar Bear Population

24.12.2022

Canada's Western Hudson Bay polar bear population has fallen about 27% since 2016, from 842 to 618, according to a government report released on Friday. The data also stipulated that between 2011 and 2016, their population only dropped 11%.Canadian authorities, however, warned against hasty judgments. The report added that the link between the dwindling of sea ice and a smaller number of animals is not clear, since four of the past five years have seen good ice conditions.It is also noted that the shift could be caused by bears migrating to neighboring regions or by changes in the local seal population.

